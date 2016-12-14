2 More Trials On Deck Over Alleged Platinum Bond Fraud

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday set two separate trial dates for a former Platinum Partners portfolio manager and the ex-CEO of Black Elk Offshore Operations LLC, both of whom are charged with defrauding third-party bondholders of the defunct oil and gas company. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan ordered jury selection to begin for former Platinum managing director and co-portfolio manager Daniel Small on Dec. 9, while the trial of former Black Elk executive Jeffrey Shulse was set for Feb. 3. The government expects its cases in both trials to last about two weeks. The two men are the final...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS