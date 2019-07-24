9th Circ. Clarifies Crime Of Eluding Immigration Officials

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit found Wednesday that only noncitizens who cross the border without authorization at open ports of entry are guilty of violating a federal law that criminalizes the act of eluding inspection by immigration officials. A three-judge panel reversed Mexican national Oracio Corrales-Vazquez’s misdemeanor conviction for eluding inspection by immigration officials, determining that the government could not prove that he had done so at a port of entry. In doing so, the court rejected the government’s interpretation of the law at issue as “overbroad.” “To convict a defendant … the government must prove that the alien’s criminal conduct occurred at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS