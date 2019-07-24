J&J Wasn't Alone In Talc Self-Regulation Push, Jury Hears

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- A onetime Johnson & Johnson executive pushed back at the suggestion the pharmaceutical giant resisted regulators' attempts to monitor asbestos testing in cosmetic talcum powder, telling a New Jersey jury Wednesday that major industry players, not just J&J, advocated for self-regulation. Fielding questions by an attorney representing four people who allegedly developed mesothelioma from using Johnson’s Baby Powder, J&J corporate representative and former company toxicologist John Hopkins offered explanations for the plaintiffs’ contention that the company and others tried to stop the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s 1970s-era effort to regulate cosmetic talc. He said that J&J was joined in its...

