US Bank Can't Escape All Of Iraqi Analyst's Bias Claims

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. Bancorp Inc. can't escape claims that a bank manager discriminated against a female Iraqi financial analyst based on her national origin, race and religion, causing her to take an ongoing medical leave, an Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo declined to grant U.S. Bank summary judgment ending Juliet Odisho's national origin, race and religion bias claims, saying the 54-year-old analyst raised sufficient questions of fact over her treatment for trial. But the judge said Odisho can't move forward with age discrimination and harassment claims against the bank. Odisho, a Christian, alleged a new manager the bank...

