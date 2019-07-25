Verizon Loses Appeal For Calif. Tax Refund On Phone Poles

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Verizon California Inc. is not due a tax refund from California for the purchase of cables, conduits and poles for its telecommunications services and products business because the parts were not installed, a state appeals court recently held. The Court of Appeal of the State of California, Third Appellate District, on Tuesday upheld a trial court decision that determined the materials purchased in the tax years from 2000 to 2011 were subject to sales and use tax in the state. Verizon had paid the tax but filed a refund claim, contending that the cables, conduits and poles were exempt from California’s definition...

