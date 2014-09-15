McKinsey Says Alix Lacks 'Shred Of Evidence' In Ch. 11 Probe

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- McKinsey & Co. on Wednesday pushed back hard against rival Jay Alix's bid to reopen a telecom bankruptcy to probe alleged conflicts of interest, blasting Alix's "defamatory allegations" and saying his criticisms of a bankruptcy judge violate "the professional norms expected of litigants in this country." McKinsey's latest brief, billed simply as a "statement," was filed in the bankruptcy case of NII Holdings Inc., which was closed in 2015 and which Alix has asked the court to reopen so that he or a neutral examiner can probe alleged conflicts of interest on McKinsey's behalf that Alix claims may have tainted the case....

