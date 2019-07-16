Calif. Judge Blocks Trump's Tightened Asylum Policy

Law360, San Francisco (July 24, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge blocked an "arbitrary and capricious" Trump administration policy stripping asylum eligibility from migrants seeking entrance to the United States through a country besides their own, requiring officials to continue accepting eligible asylum-seekers and effectively overriding a D.C. judge's decision earlier on Wednesday allowing the policy. "This new rule is likely invalid because it is inconsistent with the existing asylum laws," U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar said in a 45-page order issued Wednesday afternoon, granting a nationwide preliminary injunction. "The effect of the rule is to categorically deny asylum to almost anyone entering the United States at the southern border...

