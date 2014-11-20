Insurer Seeks To Corral Suits Over Montana Ranch Settlement

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Insurer New York Marine isn't resting after a former policyholder was denied a quick judgment against it in a $10 million coverage suit, moving immediately to consolidate that suit — headed to trial in four months — with another revived in April by the Montana Supreme Court and removed to federal court. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris denied a motion for judgment on the pleadings Wednesday from former New York Marine and General Insurance Co. policyholder Junkermier Clark Campanella Stevens PC, a Montana accounting firm. The two are fighting over which will pay for Junkermier's underlying $10 million settlement with a...

