Plan To Sell Rolls-Royce Unit Runs Out Of Gas

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Rolls-Royce has ended talks to sell a controlling interest in its Spanish aeronautical business ITP Aero without reaching a deal, the automaker said Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC declined to disclose why the potential deal with Spanish transportation and defense company Indra Sistemas SA fell through. “All we are saying is that a deal could not be reached,” a spokesperson for the automotive and aviation company told Law360. Rolls-Royce confirmed in June that Indra had expressed interest in acquiring a majority stake in ITP Aero, an engine and turbine manufacturer that operates as a corporate entity within the Rolls-Royce Group. ITP Aero bills...

