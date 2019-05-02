Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NBA, Pistons Settle Mom's Suit Over G-League Player's Death

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The National Basketball Association and the Detroit Pistons have settled a wrongful death suit brought in Michigan federal court by the mother of a former player for the Pistons' minor league squad who died of a heart attack after collapsing midgame on the court.

In a letter sent to U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney on Wednesday, attorneys for Jewel Upshaw said that she, the NBA and the Pistons have reached a settlement, with Upshaw agreeing to dismiss with prejudice all counts against the two parties. The settlement does not affect the claims against the other defendants in the suit, according to the letter....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Michigan Western

Nature of Suit

P.I.: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 2, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®