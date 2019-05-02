NBA, Pistons Settle Mom's Suit Over G-League Player's Death

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The National Basketball Association and the Detroit Pistons have settled a wrongful death suit brought in Michigan federal court by the mother of a former player for the Pistons' minor league squad who died of a heart attack after collapsing midgame on the court. In a letter sent to U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney on Wednesday, attorneys for Jewel Upshaw said that she, the NBA and the Pistons have reached a settlement, with Upshaw agreeing to dismiss with prejudice all counts against the two parties. The settlement does not affect the claims against the other defendants in the suit, according to the letter....

