Del. Justices Back $17M Win For Luxury Credit Card Reps

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a $17 million win for a marketing company in a commissions battle with a high-end metal credit cards manufacturer over an Amazon Inc. deal, ruling Wednesday that the card maker can’t use its spending cap rule to invalidate its entire arrangement with the sales team. The justices sided with the Delaware Chancery Court’s finding that CompoSecure LLC could have chosen not to accept the Amazon contract, which generated more than $500,000 in commissions for CardUX LLC. That amount exceeded the allowable yearly expenditure per contract under the “restricted activities provision” in CompoSecure’s LLC agreement, the card...

