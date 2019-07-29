4 Insurance Battles To Watch At State High Courts This Fall

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Insurance attorneys will be awaiting critical guidance from state high courts in the coming months, with the Ohio Supreme Court poised to rule on the proper method for allocating coverage for product liability claims across multiple policies and Delaware's top court set to weigh in on the scope of securities coverage in directors and officers policies. Here, Law360 breaks down four key insurance cases pending before state supreme courts. Lubrizol Advanced Materials v. National Union Ohio’s high court will soon have the opportunity to shape state law on the complex question of how to allocate coverage for product liability claims spanning multiple years. It...

