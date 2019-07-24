J&J Digs Into Methods Of Expert Who Found Asbestos In Talc

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday attempted to cast doubt on the methods of an electron microscopy expert who testified in a Kentucky trial that he found asbestos in its talcum powder products, pressing him on why he used a different method in previous talc evaluations. Microscopy expert Lee Poye returned to the stand during the second week of the trial on claims brought by the family of former travel agent Donna Ann Hayes, who died in December 2016 of mesothelioma. Hayes' family is claiming her disease originated with the use of both J&J and Colgate-Palmolive’s talcum powders. Poye testified...

