Skanska Handed Quick Win In Shoddy Masonry Suit

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has handed Skanska USA Building a quick win in its suit against a subcontractor over shoddy masonry work at a Johns Hopkins University research facility, ruling Skanska provided "uncontroverted evidence" tying the subcontractor's work to an incident at the facility. While New Jersey-based Skanska claimed subcontractor J.D. Long Masonry Inc. was responsible for the costs of an April 2013 incident in which roughly 20 rows of brick facade fell from the facility, J.D. Long disagreed and contended the suit was barred by a three-year statute of limitations. Wednesday's ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher granted...

