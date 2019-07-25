J&J Takes Aim At Testing Records At NJ Asbestos Talc Trial

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (July 25, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson took aim Thursday at evidence cited by counsel for mesothelioma victims of asbestos contamination in talc mining areas, telling New Jersey state jurors that such material would not have been used in the baby powder that the lawyers say caused their clients to develop the fatal disease. During her cross-examination of a company representative in a New Brunswick courtroom, J&J attorney Diane Sullivan of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP pointed to various ore testing records previously presented to the jury by the plaintiffs' lawyers and noted that ore would not be used for the baby powder if samples...

