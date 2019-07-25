3 Firms Steer Advent's £4B Tech Manufacturer Buy

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based Advent International said Thursday it has struck a £4 billion ($5 billion) pact with Cobham that will see the private equity firm take the technology manufacturer private in a deal guided by Allen & Overy, Linklaters LLP and Weil Gotshal. Advent International Corp. said it has agreed to acquire Cobham plc for 165 pence in cash per share, representing a 34.4% premium to Cobham’s closing price on Wednesday. Advent made the offer through subsidiary AI Convoy Bidco Ltd. and said the deal is subject to approval from Cobham shareholders. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS