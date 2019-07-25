Turkish Rebar Imports Were Unfairly Subsidized: Commerce

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday handed down final tariffs on steel reinforcing bars from Turkey after determining the goods were unfairly subsidized by the Turkish government. Commerce's final decision closes the book on its review of a 2014 countervailing duty order on steel concrete reinforcing bars, or rebars, imported from Turkey. The review period was from Jan. 1, 2016, to Dec. 31, 2016, according to a Federal Register notice to be published Friday. Turkish producer Icdas Celik Enerji Tersane ve Ulasim Sanayi AS received the highest subsidy rate of 2.76% in the review, as one of the companies individually...

