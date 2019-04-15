Fla. Couple Seeks Juul Sales Ban In Teen Marketing Suit

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida couple who hit e-cigarette maker Juul and tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. with a proposed class action alleging the companies target teenagers asked a federal court Wednesday to block sales of Juul e-cigarettes until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes the products. Sarasota residents Erin and Jared NesSmith, who sued Juul Labs Inc. in April on behalf of their 15-year-old daughter, asked for a preliminary injunction that would bar the sale, marketing and commercial distribution of Juul’s massively popular refillable e-cigarette, a sleek product shaped like a USB stick that uses nicotine pods that come in flavors like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS