Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells earned a spot among this week's legal lions with a patent victory for Ford at the Federal Circuit, while another patent case landed Richards Layton & Finger among the legal lambs after the firm's client was defeated. Legal Lions Hogan Lovells and Brooks Kushman PC top this week's legal lions list with a win for Ford Motor Co. at the Federal Circuit. The appeals court refused to invalidate two design patents covering automotive body parts for Ford's F-150 pickup truck, making public Tuesday an opinion that provides guidance on the rules for design patents. Ford is represented by Jessica Lynn Ellsworth...

