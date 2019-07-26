Greenberg Replenishes Miami Corporate, Litigation Practices

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig has added two new shareholders in its corporate and litigation departments in Miami as it continues to bring on new talent in the wake of several recent departures from its original office. Michael G. Taylor, who was most recently a partner with Holland & Knight LLP in Portland, Oregon, rejoins the firm as a shareholder in the corporate practice. Michael E. Strauch comes on as a shareholder in the litigation practice, moving over from Miami law firm Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP. “Our Miami office’s legacy of maintaining a strong bench of top notch attorneys who can...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS