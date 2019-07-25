House Passes Bill To Improve Health Care At Border Facilities

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A proposal to require health screenings and other medical services for migrants detained in government border facilities cleared the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday along party lines, teeing up a tougher battle in the Senate. The Humanitarian Standards for Individuals in Customs and Border Protection Custody Act, or H.R. 3239, passed 233-195, with Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, being the only Republican voting in its favor. The draft legislation would require U.S. Customs and Border Protection to conduct health screenings of everyone in their custody within 12 hours of their detention, while vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, the elderly, kids...

