Texas Panel Sends Ex-HEB Cashier's Injury Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A former HEB Grocery Co. LP cashier must arbitrate her personal injury suit against the Texas grocery store giant, a Texas appeals court has ruled, rejecting arguments she will be unfairly forced to drop her claims in arbitration because she can't afford to pay unconscionably expensive filing fees. Yolanda Perez agreed to arbitrate her personal injury suit against her former employer multiple times, and HEB didn't waive its right to arbitration, a unanimous three-justice panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals held on Thursday. Although Perez currently works 28 hours a week and gets paid $10 an hour to care for her...

