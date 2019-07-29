Perkins Coie Nabs Employee Benefits Pro From JCPenney

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP has lured an Employee Retirement Income Security Act benefits expert from J.C. Penney to be part of the firm's tax, benefits and compensation practice in Dallas, the firm said Thursday. Employee and executive compensation attorney April Goff came on as partner after spending about three years at the retail company. Goff told Law360 that Perkins Coie has a deep level of expertise in the areas she works in, including benefits, executive compensation, privacy, and labor and employment. "Having some experience on the other side of the desk as a client made me realize the type of client service...

