State Dept. Seeks Input On Exemptions To Arms Export Rules

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has asked for public feedback regarding exemptions to rules governing military-related exports, as it prepares to streamline those rules. The department's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls announced Thursday that it plans to consolidate exemptions in the International Traffic in Arms Regulations without changing their meaning. The public may submit comments in the next month highlighting exemptions that are redundant or ambiguous. The directorate said the goal is to "consolidate the various exemptions located throughout the ITAR in a single location and to organize them more effectively." The agency enforces the ITAR rules to fulfill the requirements...

