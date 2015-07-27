Woman’s Suit Against Hospital Over Son’s Treatment Slashed

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A mother who sued a psychiatric hospital and various doctors over allegations that they mistreated her son had many of her claims dismissed Wednesday, but a New Jersey federal judge let stand claims regarding one doctor’s decisions and the alleged retaliation the son faced after his mother complained. Linda Pratt filed a six-count complaint in May 2018, alleging that doctors at Ann Klein Forensic Center in Trenton and Ancora Psychiatric Hospital in Hammonton isolated, overmedicated and abused her son Tarik Pratt, who was admitted to the hospitals after a traumatic brain injury. Linda Pratt claimed the doctors and hospitals violated state...

