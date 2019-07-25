Boeing Won't Bid For Air Force's Allegedly Unfair ICBM Deal

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Boeing will not compete to build the U.S. Air Force's new intercontinental ballistic missile, the company announced Thursday, saying the agency had not addressed an inherent unfairness in the procurement process for the roughly $85 billion program despite numerous complaints. The aerospace and defense giant, which had been planning to use engines from manufacturer Orbital ATK as part of its bid, faced a competitive disadvantage after Northrop Grumman Corp., a rival for the contract, acquired Orbital, Boeing said in a July 23 letter to Air Force acquisition chief Will Roper that was leaked ahead of the announcement Thursday. But Boeing's attempts to resolve those concerns with the...

