Pa. Judge Greenlights State's 1st Opioid Marketing Case

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A state judge has cleared the way for Philadelphia's top prosecutor to move forward with a first-of-its-kind lawsuit in Pennsylvania accusing drugmakers and distributors including Purdue Pharma LP and McKesson Corp. of driving the nation's addiction crisis through illegal marketing and sales of opioid painkillers. Judge Barry Dozier, who is presiding over a string of consolidated cases brought by county and local governments over costs borne as a result of the opioid epidemic, rejected arguments from drugmakers on Tuesday that District Attorney Larry Krasner was required to show a clear connection between their conduct and the district attorney's alleged injuries in...

