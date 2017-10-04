Meat Loaf Settles 'I'd Do Anything For Love' Copyright Battle

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Singer Meat Loaf has reached a deal to end a copyright dispute over his hit single “I’d Do Anything For Love,” resolving allegations that he stole the tune more than 24 years ago. The stipulated dismissal, filed Wednesday in California federal court, closes the book on a lawsuit brought by Enclosed Music LLC in 2017 accusing the singer of ripping off a tune written and copyrighted by Jon Dunmore Sinclair, whose catalog the company purportedly owns. The parties had been working to finalize a settlement brokered earlier this year, with U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin signing off on a February...

