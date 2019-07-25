Silk Road Site Operator Gets 6½ Years For Drug Conspiracy

Law360, New York (July 25, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit an operator of the Silk Road contraband website Thursday with 6½ years in prison for scheming to traffic drugs, showing a measure of mercy for the Ireland-born defendant described as a bitcoin-obsessed computer nerd who blundered into bad company. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman also ordered defendant Gary Davis, 31, who has been incarcerated in the U.S. since his extradition from his home country last year, to forfeit $25,000 he earned while working for Silk Road in 2013. “I assure you that you've gotten a very big break,” Judge Furman said, cutting about a decade...

