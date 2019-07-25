NY Enacts Laws To Boost Security, Breach Reporting Rules

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday signed a pair of bills that require businesses to implement reasonable data security safeguards, expand the types of personal information that trigger breach reporting obligations and guarantee identity theft protections for those affected by breaches at credit reporting agencies. The Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic Data Security Act, or SHIELD Act, expands the obligations and types of information covered by New York's breach reporting law to include biometric information and login credentials, while creating the new requirement for companies to adopt reasonable safeguards to protect state residents' data. State lawmakers passed the bill at...

