Head Of Crypto Escrow Biz Behind $7M Scheme, Feds Say

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in New York hit the principal of an escrow company focused on cryptocurrencies with fraud charges on Thursday, saying companies sent him $7 million to obtain bitcoin that never materialized. A now-unsealed criminal complaint charges Jon Barry Thompson with two counts each of commodities fraud and wire fraud stemming from alleged promises made to two companies that they could use his business, Volantis Escrow Platform LLC, to obtain bitcoin with less risk of loss. Thompson never came through on these promises and misled the companies regarding the status of their bitcoin and the funds used to obtain it....

