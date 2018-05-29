Ex-CEO Says Heartland Can't Yank His Legal Fees In Chancery

Law360, Georgetown, Del. (July 25, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for former Heartland Payment Systems LLC CEO Robert O. Carr argued in Delaware Chancery Court Thursday that Heartland and its merger partner cannot rely on a revised New Jersey insider trading suit to shut down Carr's company-paid legal fees for a suit over no-compete agreement violations. The argument emerged after Heartland and buyer Global Payments Inc. moved to modify an order Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock issued in December approving Carr's bid for fees for his defense against a federal suit filed by the companies accusing him of insider trading and violating a non-competition agreement. Heartland and Global argued Thursday that,...

