New Trial Granted In Md. Cancer Patient's Misdiagnosis Suit

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appeals court on Thursday revived a suit accusing a gynecologist of failing to timely diagnose a woman’s breast cancer, saying its previous reversal of a jury verdict in favor of the woman should have led to a new trial on remand rather than dismissal. A three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel said a new trial on all issues was warranted in a suit accusing Dr. Nicole Luecke and her practice group of failing to timely diagnose Stephanie Suesse’s breast cancer, which necessitated the surgical removal of the patient’s right breast. In 2015, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS