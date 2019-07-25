AIG Can't Escape $236M Texas Medicaid Fraud Settlement

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- AIG may still be on the hook for a nearly $236 million settlement that a company it insures reached with the state of Texas earlier this year over Medicaid fraud claims, after a Delaware state judge denied the insurer's motion for reargument Thursday. AIG Specialty Insurance Co. and AIG member Lexington Insurance Co. had hoped to reargue a motion to dismiss claims related to a 2012 notification from the Texas attorney general's office known as a civil investigative demand. The CID had alerted Conduent State Healthcare LLC, the claims administrator for Texas Medicaid's orthodontics program, that the state was investigating possible Medicaid fraud....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS