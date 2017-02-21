Marketing Co. Reaches $6.5M Insurance TCPA Deal

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A putative class of consumers asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday for final approval of a $6.5 million settlement to resolve a suit alleging that insurance marketing company All Web Leads Inc. placed telemarketing calls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Named plaintiffs John Karpilovsky and Jimmie Criollo Jr. told the court that the deal would put an end to more than two years of "adversarial, hotly contested litigation" and is the best option given the risks of moving forward with the case and the company's financial struggles. Financial information produced by All Web Leads establishing a limited fund indicates...

