Opioid Distributors Didn't Cause Nuisance, Pa. Judge Told

Law360, Media, Pa. (November 15, 2019, 7:14 PM EST) -- Public nuisance laws should not be applied to hold drug distributors responsible for misuse of prescription painkillers by consumers, a Pennsylvania judge heard during arguments Friday over a second wave of test cases from county governments forced to respond to the opioid epidemic. Brad Masters, an attorney with Williams & Connolly LLP representing Cardinal Health Inc., told Judge Barry Dozor during a hearing outside Philadelphia that drug distributors like his client played too limited a role to be held responsible for damages suffered by opioid-ravaged communities. “The public nuisance doctrine was not built, designed or ever conceived to handle a claim...

