Ky. Hospital Defeats ERISA Suit Over Church Plan Exemption

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Thursday that a Kentucky hospital’s pension plan is a “church plan” exempt from the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, dismissing a suit from the hospital's former workers accusing it of wrongly claiming the religious exemption while underfunding the plan. In his order, U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning granted St. Elizabeth Medical Center Inc. partial summary judgment on the church plan issue and tossed the workers’ ERISA claims since the law didn’t apply the pension plan. Though the workers had also brought two counts under Kentucky state law, Judge Bunning declined to exercise jurisdiction over them....

