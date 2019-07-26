A Clear Case Of 'Passive Aggressiveness' In Nonresident Tax

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court of the United States is poised to hear a challenge to the state of California's taxation of nonresident members of California limited liability companies and nonresident shareholders of California corporations.[1] Specifically, the state of Arizona asserts that California's aggressive efforts in taxing nonresident passive investors in such entities violates the due process clause and the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. In its filed opposition brief with the court, California argues that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear Arizona's challenge. Although the court does have original jurisdiction to hear the case, California contends that the court is...

