Colgate, J&J Talc Contained No Asbestos, Geologist Tells Jury

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A mineralogist told a Kentucky jury on Thursday that both Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive’s talcum products were sourced from asbestos-free mines, saying that experts for a woman alleging those products gave her cancer had mistakenly tagged harmless minerals as the carcinogen during their analyses. During the second week of the trial, mineralogist Matthew Sanchez of the RJ Lee Group took the stand for the companies, which are defending claims brought by the family of former travel agent Donna Ann Hayes, who died in December 2016 of mesothelioma. Hayes' family is claiming her disease originated with the use of both J&J...

