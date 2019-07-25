DOJ Invokes Flawed Market Definition To Block Print Deal

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Quad/Graphics Inc.[1] and LSC Communications Inc.[2] recently announced the termination of their $1.5 billion deal that would have seen Quad acquire LSC. The companies made this decision after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit claiming the acquisition would violate Section 7 of the Clayton Act by reducing competition in the print industry. In their announcement, both Quad[3] and LSC[4] criticized the DOJ’s market definition that formed the basis for the lawsuit. That definition was based on a blinkered view that fails to take into account the competitive forces at play in the print industry. While the DOJ’s flawed market...

