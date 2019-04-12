EPA Must Enforce Clean Air Act Ozone Rule, Judge Says

Law360 (July 25, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must enforce a Clean Air Act provision that requires states to address the downwind effect of emissions on neighboring states, a New York federal judge ruled Thursday, ordering the EPA to take final action on a petition from the state of New York alleging nine states violated that provision. New York filed a petition with the EPA in March 2018, looking to address alleged ozone pollution from states upwind of New York in violation of the "good neighbor provision." After giving itself a six-month extension to act on the petition — an extension that expired last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS