FTC's Antitrust Win Against Qualcomm Should Not Stand

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco will decide America’s 5G future when it considers Qualcomm’s appeal of an antitrust remedy urged by the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC’s economically dubious victory against the American standard bearer in mobile phone technologies has resulted, in my view, in a myopic and improvident lower-court order apt to disincent technology development and create confusion in the mobile phone technology marketplace. The Ninth Circuit ought to stay, and ultimately overturn, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s injunction lest it hurt competition and transfer American leadership in 5G wireless technology to Huawei....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS