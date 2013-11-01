Eye Product Co. Says Feds' Attys Breached No-Contact Rule

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- An eye product supplier accused of paying kickbacks to doctors urged a Minnesota federal court to disqualify U.S. government attorneys in addition to throwing out the False Claims Act lawsuit, saying the attorneys violated a no-contact rule by allowing taped phone calls with the company's owner. Precision Lens and its owner Paul Ehlen said Thursday that for years after the suit was filed, the government had gotten whistleblower Kipp Fesenmaier to secretly record phone calls with Ehlen despite knowing that Ehlen and his company were represented by counsel, according to the filing. This action amounts to breaching a prohibition against contact...

