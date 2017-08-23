AGs Fire Back After Pharma Bid To End Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 47 state attorneys general said Thursday that generic-drug manufacturers made "threadbare" and "irrelevant" arguments in their request for a Pennsylvania federal judge to dismiss state law claims in multidistrict litigation that alleges price-fixing among the drugmakers. "Defendants either mischaracterize the state law claims ... or misstate (or ignore) the state law on which those claims are based," the state attorneys general said. "Many times, defendants do both." The pharmaceutical companies — which include Actavis, Teva and Mylan — had asked U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe to dismiss various state law claims in the case filed by the...

