5th Circ. Backs Sun Life In Capital One Worker's ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada’s win in a suit claiming it shortchanged a former Capital One worker on long-term disability benefits after he got hurt on the job, agreeing with a lower court that he waited too long to bring his case. A three-judge panel on Thursday affirmed a Louisiana federal judge’s decision handing summary judgment to Sun Life — which administers a long-term disability benefits plan for Capital One Financial Corp. — in Michael Faciane’s Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming Sun Life miscalculated how much he made in basic monthly earnings from his employer....

