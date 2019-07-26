Kazakh Firm Trying To 'Derail' Contempt Hearing, Judge Says

Law360, London (July 26, 2019, 8:34 PM BST) -- A British judge lashed out Friday at a Kazakhstan law firm for trying to submit loads of new evidence as it fights a contempt of court bid from a former partner who defected to a rival, calling it an “attempt to derail this hearing.” Judge Clare Moulder criticized Michael Wilson & Partners Ltd. after it complained it wasn’t given enough time to oppose the former partner’s claims that the firm had snubbed its nose at an asset freezing order for enforcing an arbitration award that handed the defector millions of pounds in unpaid earnings. MWP’s barrister, David Holland of Landmark Chambers,...

