MoneyLion Hit With Consumer Suit Over ‘Debt Trap’

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Lending startup MoneyLion purports to be an affordable mobile banking option for Americans on a budget but in reality is a “high-tech debt trap” that doesn’t let consumers make loan payments if they have past-due membership fees, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court. MoneyLion Inc., which secured an influx of funding to the tune of $160 million July 23, says it uses technology to help consumers by offering bank and investment accounts, loans, credit score reports and other services through its mobile app, according to Thursday's complaint. Consumer Marggieh DiCarlo says she took out a loan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS