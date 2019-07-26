Kirkland, Goodwin Help Ink HGGC's $825M Monotype Buy

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm HGGC said Friday it has inked a deal to acquire font and imaging company Monotype for $825 million, a transaction steered by Kirkland & Ellis and Goodwin Procter. The middle-market private equity shop would pay $19.85 in cash per share for all outstanding shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. common stock, a 23% bump from its closing price on Thursday, according to the announcement. The deal would see Monotype, which licenses typefaces to designers and manufacturers, in effect go from a publicly traded company to a privately owned one. Monotype’s board unanimously approved the deal, but will spend 30...

