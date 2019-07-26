ADP Wins Bid To Enforce Noncompetes For Ex-Sales Workers

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- ADP LLC has demonstrated a "legitimate business interest" in seeking to enforce its restrictive covenant agreements with six former, high-performing sales employees, but certain provisions must be narrowed to avoid being overly burdensome for the ex-workers, a New Jersey state appellate panel said Friday in a published opinion. In an attempt to "bring some clarity and uniformity" to the consideration of such agreements amid inconsistent court rulings, the panel said the human resources company's restrictive covenants are enforceable to a limited degree, citing ADP's interest in "protecting its customer relationships." "We are satisfied ADP has presented ample evidence that acquiring and...

