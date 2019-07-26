Wanda Sports, Mexican Energy Co. Price IPOs Totaling $283M

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- China's Wanda Sports came up shorter than originally expected with its initial public offering Friday, while Mexico-based oil and gas producer Vista hit the market as well, taking in a combined $282.9 million to end a busy week of U.S. debuts. Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd., the sports marketing giant behind the Ironman triathlon brand, among others, offered 23.8 million American depositary shares at $8 each in a downsized offering, taking in a total of $190.4 million. In a rare move, the company priced its shares the same day it went public. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP-led Wanda initially...

